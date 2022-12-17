Two former French Embassy officials booked for visa fraud

December 17, 2022 05:33 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against six Indian nationals, including two former employees of the Embassy of France in Delhi, and others for their alleged role in a visa fraud racket. Most of the suspected beneficiaries are from Punjab.

Among those named in the First Information Report (FIR) are Shubham Shokeen and Aarti Mandal, who earlier worked as Local Law Officers (LLOs) with the French Embassy’s visa department; Manpreet Singh; and alleged beneficiaries, Navjot Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, Chetan Sharma and Satwinder Singh Purewal from Punjab.

“On Friday, searches were conducted in Delhi, Patiala, Gurdaspur and Jammu on six premises of the accused persons. Several incriminating documents, laptops, mobile phones, suspicious passports and other relevant articles have been seized,” said an agency official.

According to the CBI, Mr. Shubham and Ms. Mandal conspired with the others to commit visa fraud from January to May 6, 2022.

It is alleged that Mr. Navjot, Mr. Chetan and Mr. Satwinder had submitted forged letters purportedly written by a Bengaluru-based private company to the Consulate General of France, Bengaluru, for getting entry visas on the pretext of joining Emma Maersk, Edith Maersk and Munkebo Maersk in Port-Le-Havre, according to the FIR. They approached Mr. Shokeen and Ms. Mandal, who allegedly issued entry visas to the three applicants, after taking ₹50,000 per head in commission, without the knowledge and approval of the embassy’s head of the visa department. They later displaced or destroyed the related documents to evade detection.

During the check period, Mr. Shubham had handled 324 files and Ms. Mandal, 160 files related to visa applications. Of these, 64 have disappeared from the embassy office. They mostly pertained to individuals at a “high risk of migration”, including young farmers or unemployed people from Punjab, who had never travelled before and did not have a profile likely to hold a Schengen visa.

Preliminary findings have suggested that Mr. Shubham and Ms. Manda allegedly perpetrated visa fraud to the extent of ₹32 lakh.

