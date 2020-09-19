Two forest officials suspended in Burhanpur

A view of the villagers who resorted to a sit-in protesting against the alleged illegal arrest of JADS activists, in Burhanpur district, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal:

19 September 2020 19:35 IST

Forest Department denies incident of alleged custodial thrashing

More than 1,000 villagers suspended their sit-in on the fourth day on Saturday in Burhanpur district after two forest guards were suspended for allegedly thrashing in custody two rights activists last month.

The agitation outside the Nepanagar police station, led by the Jagrit Adivasi Dalit Sangathan (JADS), was prompted on September 16 after its complaints calling for action against forest officials responsible went unheard.

Meanwhile, the police started an inquiry into the alleged illegal arrest of JADS activists Kailash Jamre (38) and Pyar Singh Waskale (42) from the Burhanpur district court complex on August 30, where they had gone to secure bail for two other activists, and their alleged thrashing at the Khaknar range office.

“The inquiry is based on the complaint filed by the organisation. Further action will be taken after its completion,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Tarnekar.

The JADS demanded an FIR against the Range Officer under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and his arrest, said Nitin Varghese of the organisation.

Rubbishing the allegation, Chief Conservator of Forests, Khandwa, Mahendra Singh Sisodia told The Hindu, “Anyone can make any allegation like this. We have launched no internal inquiry against anyone within the department.”

However, orders issued by the Forest Department confirmed forest guards Rajiv Solanki and Rupa Mudiya were suspended owing to negligence.

Claiming he was handcuffed and beaten up with batons at the range office, Mr. Jamre said forest officials were visibly irked at his having spread awareness on forest laws. “They told us — ‘let’s see who comes to rescue you’.”

Further, Mr. Jamre claimed foresters were upset over his having complained to district officials about illegal felling of trees recently. The JADS has threatened to launch a bigger agitation if the inquiry is not transparent and undertaken earnestly.