Two Indian fishermen from Rameswaram missing; 2 others rescued by Sri Lankan Navy near Katchatheevu

An unregistered mechanised boat, which had four fishermen on board from Rameswaram, capsized near Katchatheevu islet, while they were engaged in fishing in the mid-sea in the wee hours of Tuesday (August 27, 2024).

When a fisherman swam to the shore, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel, who were on foot-patrolling, carried out a search operation saving another fisherman. A search was on to trace two others.

According to information reaching Rameswaram, the Fisheries Department officials said that the four fishermen, whose names were given as Dalwin Raj, Emerit, Suresh and Muniandi had ventured into the sea on Monday (August 26, 2024). They were from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam respectively.

The fishermen had not obtained the token from the department, which is mandatory. The mechanised boat was also found to have been not registered, the officials said and added that Dalwin Raj (45) and Suresh (49) were rescued, while search was on to locate Emerit (48) and Muniandhi (55).

As the news spread about the two missing fishermen, the family members in the colony were in a state of shock and prayed for safe return.

Meanwhile, a press release from Sri Lankan authorities stated that during a foot patrol, the Naval detachment encountered a man, who had swam to the shore in the morning. Based on his confession, the Naval officials found that the boat had capsized due to rough seas and he was washed ashore on the Katchatheevu.

Responding swiftly, the Navy deployed its small craft and rescued a fisherman from a potential watery grave. The two rescued fishermen were in good health and arrangements were being made to transfer them to the Indian authorities.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy continued its search and rescue efforts for remaining two Indian fishermen, despite challenging sea conditions off the coast of Katchatheevu island.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Colombo informed MRCC Chennai regarding the incident for onward proceedings, the release added.a