Two ‘fidayeen’ militants killed in J&K encounter

August 11, 2022 08:38 IST

About five soldiers were injured in the encounter in Rajouri’s Pir Panjal valley.

Two fidayeen militants were killed and five soldiers were injured when a suspected suicide group tried to enter an Army camp in Pir Panjal valley’s in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, early on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

An official said the militants were neutralised when they were trying to sneak into a post at Pargal in Rajouri.

“Two terrorists were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised,” the official said.

Preliminary reports suggested that the fidayeen attackers’ made a bid to storm the post before the sunrise.

“Five soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated,” the official said.