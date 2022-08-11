India

Two ‘fidayeen’ militants killed in J&K encounter

Security personnel at an encounter site in J&K’s Rajouri district. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau Srinagar August 11, 2022 08:38 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 09:12 IST

Two fidayeen militants were killed and five soldiers were injured when a suspected suicide group tried to enter an Army camp in Pir Panjal valley’s in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, early on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

An official said the militants were neutralised when they were trying to sneak into a post at Pargal in Rajouri.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Two terrorists were detected and engaged by alert troops. The terrorists have been neutralised,” the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Preliminary reports suggested that the fidayeen attackers’ made a bid to storm the post before the sunrise.

“Five soldiers also suffered injuries and are being treated,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
terrorism (crime)
national security
armed Forces
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...