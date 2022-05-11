Two encounters on in J&K, one militant killed so far: police

Twin gunfights happened in southern and northern districts of the Kashmir valley; arms and ammunition recovered at site in Bandipora

One militant was killed, as the security forces were engaged in twin gunfights with hiding militants in south and northern districts of the Kashmir valley.

The police identified the slain militant as Gulzar Ahmad Ganai resident of Wussan Pattan, Baramulla. “He exfilitrated in year 2018 and remained there for three years and six months before infiltrating back in the last week of April,” the police said.

“One terrorist has been killed. An AK rifle and three magazines recovered from the encounter site in north Kashmir’s Bandipora. The killed terrorist was a part of newly infiltrated terror group. A search for other two terrorists is in progress,” Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said.

The newly-infiltrated group was encircled by the security forces during an anti-militancy operation in Bandipora’s Salinder forest area on Wednesday. “The hiding militants opened heavy fire on the security forces during the gunfight,” an official said.

In south Kashmir, another group of militants, who were hiding, were trapped during a search operation in Marhama belt of Anantnag’s Bijbehara area. “The gunfight is on in the area,” the police said.

This is the second encounter in Anantnag in the past 24 hours. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed on Tuesday in Anantnag’s Dooru area, very close to the National Highway and en route to the Amarnath cave shrine.