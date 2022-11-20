Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

November 20, 2022 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Chandigarh

As per the officials, the BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs

PTI

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in the Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it Saturday night, they said.

Trending

  1. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  2. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
  3. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  4. Xi, Harris call for open channels in latest U.S.-China meeting
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said. A search operation is underway, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said the officials. The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added .They said a search operation was going on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US