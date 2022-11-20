  1. EPaper
Two drones spotted close to international border in Punjab, return after BSF troops open fire

As per the officials, the BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs

November 20, 2022 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only. File

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

A drone from Pakistan was spotted close to the international border of India and Pakistan in the Kassowal area of Gurdaspur district in Punjab, officials said on Sunday.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it Saturday night, they said.

The BSF personnel fired at least 96 rounds at the drone and also used five illumination bombs, they said. A search operation is underway, they added.

Another drone was spotted in the Channa patan area in Amritsar district at 11:46 pm on Saturday, said the officials. The drone went back after the BSF troops fired 10 rounds, they added .They said a search operation was going on.

