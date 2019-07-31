Two double murders in Kolkata

Two double murders were reported on July 30 at Netaji Nagar and Narendrapur of Kolkata.

Bodies of an elderly couple — Dilip Mukherjee and Sapna Mukherjee — were found lying in a pool of blood on the first floor of their two-storied building at Netaji Nagar, Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said.

The body of Sapna was found near the door at the entrance of the first floor with a rope tied around her neck and her husband’s body was on a bed in a room.

“The incident probably had happened last night. Going by the initial probe, it seems that one or two persons had entered the house. The house was totally ransacked. Our forensic team is examining the place,” Mr. Sharma said.

It seems that the two were smothered to death. The exact cause would be known after the post-mortem report, he added.

Police questioned the tenants of the shops in the ground floor of the couple’s house.

A woman, who used to work as a maid for the childless couple, alleged that some people, probably promoters, were making threatening calls to them to sell off the house. “Both of them were very well behaved and had nobody to look after them,” she said.

In the second incident at Narendrapur, the bodies of Pradip Biswas and his wife Alpana, were found inside two suitcases in the washroom of a house where they worked as caretakers, police said.

As the house owner, who stays elsewhere, could not reach the middle-aged couple over phone, he called up Pradip’s brother Joy and asked him to contact them. Joy found the bodies and informed the police.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem.