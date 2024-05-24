Two die of heatstroke in Ahmedabad, over a dozen across Gujarat

Over a dozen people have died due to heatstroke or heat-induced illnesses in Gujarat as severe heatwave with temperatures ranging from 45 to 47 degree Celsius has been sweeping through Gujarat since Monday.

On Friday, two persons in Ahmedabad city and one in Ahmedabad district died of heatstroke as the city and district are reeling under the scorching heat with maximum mercury levels reaching 46.7 on Thursday.

Also, deaths have occurred in Vadodara, Surat, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Morbi in the last one week. The cause of deaths has been reported as either heatstroke or heat-related illness or heart attack.

Most of the government hospitals have been witnessing rising number of patients with heat-related illnesses. On Thursday, Ahmedabad city alone received nearly 100 emergency calls.

“Emergency cases related to heatstroke or dehydration and exhaustion are coming due to heatwave,” a senior doctor from Ahmedabad civil hospital told The Hindu.

So far, the State government has not made any statement about deaths due to heat but the local civic bodies like Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) have declared red alert asking citizens to stay indoors and stay hydrated.

The India Meteorological Department has issued red alert for heatwave conditions till May 27 across the State.

CM’s appeal

On Thursday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel urged the citizens to take precautions against heatwave and not venture out during the peak hours from 10 in the morning to six in the evening and keep hydration levels.

The Health department has directed all district civil hospitals to ensure round-the-clock services due to influx of patients with severe weather conditions.

The opposition Congress has written to the Chief Minister to declare a compensation of ₹4 lakh from the State disaster relief fund to the deceased. “We have seen reports of deaths in Ahmedabad and elsewhere and yet the State government has not made any statement about it. The government must declare that those who have died of heatstroke, and their families would be given compensation as they are either poor and lower middle-class citizens,” said Gujarat Congress spokesman Manish Doshi.

