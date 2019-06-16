Two Delhi airport officials suspended for sexual assault

Two senior customs officials posted at the Delhi airport have been suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman from Uzbekistan who was visiting India for medical treatment of a relative, officials said.
They said one of the accused official stopped the Uzbek woman upon her arrival from Tashkent on May 3 for checking her baggage for any suspected smuggled goods.
He then took her to a room, which has no CCTV camera, and spent about half an hour there without being accompanied by any women officer, they said.
It is alleged that the Superintendent sexually assaulted the woman.
While enquiring into the allegations against the Superintendent, role of another officer of had come to the notice of the authorities. The two were then suspended.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor