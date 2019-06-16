Two Delhi airport officials suspended for sexual assault

Two senior customs officials posted at the Delhi airport have been suspended for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman from Uzbekistan who was visiting India for medical treatment of a relative, officials said.

They said one of the accused official stopped the Uzbek woman upon her arrival from Tashkent on May 3 for checking her baggage for any suspected smuggled goods.

He then took her to a room, which has no CCTV camera, and spent about half an hour there without being accompanied by any women officer, they said.

It is alleged that the Superintendent sexually assaulted the woman.

While enquiring into the allegations against the Superintendent, role of another officer of had come to the notice of the authorities. The two were then suspended.