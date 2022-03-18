Two days after G-23 meeting, Ghulam Nabi Azad meets Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi with Ghulam Nabi Azad and K.C. Venugopal. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

G-23 refers to the ginger group that has been pushing for a collective and inclusive leadership at levels of decision

Two days after a show of strength by the G-23 leaders, party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad is meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Mr Azad's meeting with the Congress president comes a day after former party chief Rahul Gandhi had reached out to another member of G-23, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

The 45-minute meeting between Mr Hooda and Mr Gandhi followed two rounds of meeting among the core group of G-23 leaders at Mr Azad's place that was attended by Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal.

On Wednesday, several members of this group had gathered at Mr Azad's place to discuss the party's decimation in the recently concluded Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Apart from the core members of the group, several members of the group like Shashi Tharoor, Prithviraj Chavan, P J Kurien joined in. New colleagues like one time Gandhi family loyalist Mani Shankar Aiyar and Preneet Kaur, Lok Sabha member and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt (Retd) Amarinder Singh were also in attendance.