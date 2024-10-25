GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day RSS meet begins in Mathura with focus on social harmony, expansion

The meeting began at the Deendayal Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Parkham with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale garlanding a portrait of Bharat Mata

Updated - October 25, 2024 06:49 pm IST - Mathura (U.P.)

PTI
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the two-day national executive meeting of the RSS, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on October 25, 2024.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the two-day national executive meeting of the RSS, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, on October 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A two-day national executive meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district on Friday (October 25, 2024) with the participants paying tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata and other prominent personalities who passed away recently.

The meeting began at the Deendayal Gau Vigyan Research and Training Centre in Parkham with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale garlanding a portrait of Bharat Mata.

Tributes were also paid to prominent names who passed away recently, including Ratan Tata, former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, ex-Union minister K. Natwar Singh, BJP leader Sushil Modi, former Navy Chief Admiral (Retd) L. Ramdas, and media baron Ramoji Rao, among others.

The Sangh's All India Co-promotion chief Narendra Thakur said that during the two-day meeting, plans for the year leading to Vijayadashami in 2025 when the RSS will turn 100 will be reviewed.

A roadmap for taking the messages of social harmony, family enlightenment, clean environment, etc., to each section of the society throughout the year will also be discussed, Mr. Thakur said.

Asked about the Sangh's expansion plans, he said, "We are trying to reach out to all the 'Mandals' (primary organisational units). An action plan will be prepared during the meeting on this subject."

Apart from Mr. Bhagwat and Mr. Hosabale, six RSS Sah Sarkaryavahs, all the office-bearers of the executive board, and 39 Sangh members from different States are participating in the two-day meeting, Mr. Thakur said.

Published - October 25, 2024 06:06 pm IST

