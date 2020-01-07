Two day after attack, JNU professor Sucharita Sen files complaint

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint.
Ms. Sen said outsiders had gathered at the University campus with sticks, rods, and deadly weapons.
She said she was first hit with a large stone on her shoulder and then with even a larger one on her head, following which she fell on the ground bleeding profusely.
