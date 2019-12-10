National

Two CRPF personnel killed as colleague opens fire on them in Jharkhand

Image used for representational purpose

Image used for representational purpose   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

more-in

They were deployed for election duty in Bokaro; an inquiry has been ordered into the incident

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel — an Assistant Commandant and an Assistant Sub-Inspector — were killed when one of their colleagues fired on them in Jharkhand. The personnel who opened fire in the alleged fratricidal incident was also injured. The CRPF men were deployed for election duty in Bokaro.

The details of the incident which took place on Monday around 9.30 p.m. are not known yet.

A CRPF official said that an inquiry had been ordered.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
armed Forces
Jharkhand
murder
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 10:55:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-crpf-personnel-killed-as-colleague-opens-fire-on-them-in-jharkhand/article30264571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY