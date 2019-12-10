Two CRPF personnel killed as colleague opens fire on them in Jharkhand

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel — an Assistant Commandant and an Assistant Sub-Inspector — were killed when one of their colleagues fired on them in Jharkhand. The personnel who opened fire in the alleged fratricidal incident was also injured. The CRPF men were deployed for election duty in Bokaro.

The details of the incident which took place on Monday around 9.30 p.m. are not known yet.

A CRPF official said that an inquiry had been ordered.