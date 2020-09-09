Two CRPF jawans injured in Anantnag grenade blast

Srinagar

09 September 2020 20:53 IST

Peerzada Ashiq

Two CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on September 9 evening.

An official said militants appeared in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk and hurled a grenade towards a CRPF patrol in the commercial area.

“Two CRPF personnel were injured and were shifted to the hospital,” the official said.

The injured CRPF jawans belonged to the 40 Battalion.

Immediately after the attack, the security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to nab the attackers.