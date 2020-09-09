National

Two CRPF jawans injured in Anantnag grenade blast

An Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir. File (representational image)

An Army jawan stands guard near an encounter site in Poshkreeri area of Anantnag district in south Kashmir. File (representational image)   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Two CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack by militants in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on September 9 evening.

An official said militants appeared in Anantnag’s Lal Chowk and hurled a grenade towards a CRPF patrol in the commercial area.

“Two CRPF personnel were injured and were shifted to the hospital,” the official said.

The injured CRPF jawans belonged to the 40 Battalion.

Immediately after the attack, the security forces launched a massive search operation in the area to nab the attackers.

