Two Congress MPs face suspension

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will be moving a motion in the Lok Sabha on Monday to suspend two Congress members, T.N. Prathapan and Dean Kuriakose, for the rest of the winter session for moving in a ‘threatening manner’ towards Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Lok Sabha website has put up the motion for suspension as part of its formal agenda on Monday.

Last Friday, the Lok Sabha had to be adjourned for the day over the government’s insistence on an unqualified apology from the two members for their “threatening behaviour” towards Ms. Irani, when she was speaking on the burning of a rape victim in Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) inside the House.

“This is the most condemnable behaviour. They came in threatening position...when she was speaking. She is a lady member of the House. It is most uncalled for and they should apologise,” Mr. Joshi said in the House.

However, when the two Congress members were not present in the House post-lunch, the Lok Sabha had to be adjourned following an uproar from ruling party members.

As The Hindu had reported, the government then moved the suspension notice in Speaker Om Birla’s office.