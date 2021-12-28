Two Cong. MLAs from Punjab join BJP

The Hindu Bureau

28 December 2021 21:02 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal chief says it reflected the state of affairs in Punjab Congress

Two Congress MLAs from Punjab, Fateh Singh Bajwa and Balwinder Singh Laddi, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls.

Mr. Fateh Singh Bajwa is the MLA from the Qadian constituency and Mr. Laddi represents the Hargobindpur Assembly segment. They both joined the BJP in New Delhi.

Mr. Fateh Singh Bajwa is the brother of Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa. At a recent rally, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu had even announced Mr. Fateh Singh Bajwa as the party candidate even as Mr. Partap Singh Bajwa also expressed his interest to contest from the same seat.

Advertising

Advertising

Last week, senior Congress leader and former Punjab Minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi, a close aide of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (retired), quit the Congress and joined the BJP.

On Monday, the BJP formally announced its alliance with the Punjab Lok Congress headed by Captain Amarinder Singh and former Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s new outfit, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Responding to the two MLAs joining the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said though it was an internal matter of the Congress it reflected the state of affairs in the Punjab Congress. “It is now clear that congressmen have realised that their party is doomed and are jumping ship in droves”.

Ex-cricketer joins BJP

Former India cricketer Dinesh Mongia also joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is also in-charge of the BJP election committee.

Mr. Mongia said he had joined the BJP with the objective of serving the people of Punjab. He claimed that the BJP was the only party that worked best towards the development of the nation.