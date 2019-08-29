Two coaches of Telangana Express catches fire in Haryana, no casualties

Two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express caught fire near Asaoti railway station in Haryana’s Faridabad on Wednesday morning.

Fire was noticed in the brake binding of the New Delhi-bound train (Train No. 12723) at 7.43 a.m. and no causalities were reported. It stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh railway stations due to flames and heavy smoke emanating from the wheels of the ninth coach from the rear.

“Following the incident, both upward and downward movements of the trains were stopped on the track. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled. All the passengers were safe,” said Deepak Kumar, Chief PRO, Northern Railways.

The movement on the upline was resumed at 10.13 a.m. while the downline was opened to traffic an hour later. The front portion of the train arrived at New Delhi railway station around noon.

He said that it was not immediately known as to what caused the fire and the matter was under investigation.