National

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derail in UP

more-in

No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said.

Two coaches of the Lucknow-Anand Vihar train derailed near Moradabad station on October 6, officials said.

No injuries have been reported so far, Northern Railways PRO Deepak Kumar said.

The fifth and eighth coach of the train derailed between Katghar and Moradabad stations at 10:15 am, he said.

“First priority...safety of passengers....the passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad,” Kumar said. Further details are awaited, the official said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 8:48:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-coaches-of-lucknow-anand-vihar-train-derail-in-up/article29609302.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY