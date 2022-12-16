Two civilians killed in firing incident outside Army camp in Rajouri

December 16, 2022 12:08 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - JAMMU

Two civilians were killed in a “firing incident” outside an Army camp in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district on December 16. However, locals were demanding a probe into the incident.

“In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajouri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site,” the Army said in a tweet.

Preliminary reports suggested that the firing incident took place around 6 a.m. outside the Alpha Gate of the Army camp located on the Poonch-Rajouri highway. The victims were identified as Kamal Kumar and Surinder Kumar from Rajouri district.

According to the locals, the victims were working in the Army’s canteen and they contested the Army’s statement about the incident that the terrorists opened firing at these two civilians.

Following a violent protest in Rajouri, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the case and a probe has been started. “There will be a professional and thorough probe into the incident. Details will be shared. Teams will carry out forensic and ballistic investigation and the spot will be inspected. We assure a fair probe,” Dr. Haseeb Mughal, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG), Poonch-Rajouri range, said.

He said the police reached the firing spot immediately after the incident and also shifted an injured person from the spot to a hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani has condemned the incident. “We demanded a time-bound judicial probe into the killings to fix responsibility. Only a fair probe shall ascertain the reality behind this unfortunate and heart-wrenching incident, which has cost two precious lives,” Mr. Wani said.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said he spoke to senior Army and district officials. “The army has taken a serious cognizance of the incident. I will also talk to the L-G. The matter will be thoroughly investigated. I will also take up the matter with Northern army commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi,” Mr. Raina said.

The incident triggered street protests in Rajouri where demonstrators closed the highway for traffic.