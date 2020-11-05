Two civilians injured as encounter rages in Pulwama

Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area, officials said

Two civilians were injured in an ongoing encounter between hiding militants and security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. Meanwhile, unknown gunmen shot dead a shopkeeper in Pulwama’s Tral.

“A joint operation of the Army and the police was launched in Pulwama’s Meej area on Thursday afternoon. The operation was based on the input of the police. During the cordon, a contact was established with the militants. A firefight is on,” an Army spokesman said.

Due to the darkness, the security forces have placed flash lights and sealed the area.

An official said two civilians were injured at the encounter site. Two to three militants are believed to be hiding in the area, officials said.

In the Tral incident, Muhammad Ayoub Ahangar, a resident, was fired upon from close range. “He was declared brought dead at the hospital,” an official said.

Another civilian, a driver by profession, was injured by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir’s Kakapora area on Thursday evening. “He was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition,” an official said.

In a separate incident, unknown gunmen looted cash from a bank van in Shopian.

The incident took place near Tak Mohallah when the van was leaving a branch of the J&K Bank. Initial reports suggested that four gunmen managed to decamp with over ₹60 lakh.