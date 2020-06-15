National

Two CISF personnel at Indian Mission in Pakistan missing for two hours

File Image

File Image   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

The matter has been taken up with Pakistan authorities, according to defence sources

Two Indian High Commission officials in Pakistan are missing for the last two hours and the matter was taken up with Pakistan authorities, defence sources said on Monday.

“One vehicle with two Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) drivers had gone out for duty but did not reach the destination,” defence sources said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 15, 2020 11:27:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-cisf-personnel-at-indian-mission-in-pakistan-missing-for-two-hours/article31831233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY