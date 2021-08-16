Two-child policy: U.P. law panel submits draft law to Adityanath

LUCKNOW

16 August 2021 22:04 IST

8,200 of the 8,500 suggestions received are in support of the bill, says Commission

After reviewing over 8,000 suggestions from the public, the Uttar Pradesh State Law Commission on Monday submitted a report and draft bill of a new population control law proposing two-child policy to the State government.

Panel chairperson Justice Aditya Nath Mittal said the report and the draft bill of The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation and Welfare) Bill, 2021 were submitted to the Chief Minister.

The Commission has last month uploaded the draft on its website and invited suggestions from people. The report said 8,200 of the 8,500 suggestions were in support of the bill.

The Commission adopted the suggestion that special facilities extended to BPL families who have only one child and undertake voluntary sterilisation would be extended to all couples irrespective of the BPL category.

It, however, rejected suggestions that the right to vote of persons having more than two children be curtailed and that they also be barred from the benefit of reservation.

“Right to vote is a constitutional and Fundamental Right. Therefore, the State government has no competence to make such law,” the report said.

A person who has more than two children after the law comes into force would be debarred form several benefits such as welfare schemes. Ration card units would be limited to four and the person will be barred from contesting elections to local authority or any body of the local self-government, the draft bill says.

He/she would also become ineligible to apply for State government jobs, will be barred from promotion in government services and will not receive any kind of subsidy. The provisions would come into force one year after the date of the publication of the gazette, the draft said.

Several incentives have been provided to people, including public servants, if they adopt the two-child norm by undergoing voluntary sterilisation.