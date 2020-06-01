National

Two CBI officials test positive for COVID-19

Two junior-level officials posted at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters have tested positive for COVID-19.

“They contracted the virus outside the CBI headquarters,” said an official. The official said all the offices at the agency’s headquarters were being sanitised every day.

“The officials coming to office wear face masks, apart from taking other precautionary measures like social distancing. Sanitisers have also been provided to them,” the official said.

Coronavirus
Related Articles
Recommended for you
