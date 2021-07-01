Two brothers arrested in Darbhanga railway station blast case

One of them visited Pakistan for training in bomb-making in 2012, says NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two brothers, who are allegedly Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, in connection with the Darbhanga railway station blast in Bihar earlier this month.

The accused have been identified as Imran Malik and Nasir Khan. Originally from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh, they were currently living at Nampally in Hyderabad.

The incident took place on June 17 when there was an explosion in a parcel on platform 1 of the railway station. However, no one was injured. The parcel, booked in Secunderabad, was transported on board the Secunderabad-Darbhanga Express.

The NIA took over the case on June 24 and arrested the brothers, based on the findings. The agency alleged that they configured an incendiary improvised explosive device, packed it in a parcel of cloth and booked the same for dispatch to Darbhanga. “This was aimed at causing explosion and fire in a running passenger train...,” said an NIA statement.

The agency alleged that Nasir Khan had visited Pakistan in 2012 and undergone bomb-making training. He along with his brother was in touch with the Pakistan-based LeT handlers via encrypted communication platforms, as alleged.