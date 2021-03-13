Two Bangladeshis treated at a mental health facility repatriated

Two Bangladeshi nationals who were treated at a psychiatric facility here were repatriated on Friday. The Indian High Commission at Dhaka and Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here earlier completed the formalities to facilitate their return.

Samir Kumar Majumder and Saeshtara Begum received treatment for schizophrenia at the government-run Modern Psychiatric Hospital. Samir was admitted to the hospital in 2014 and Saeshtara in 2008.

Indian and Bangladesh officials were present at the send-off. Family members received the repatriated Bangladeshis at the border.

Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, Assistant High Commissioner for Bangladesh, stated that another 22 Bangladeshi men and women who entered India at different points of time were getting treatment at the Modern Psychiatric Hospital.

“Doctors told us that 12 of them have recovered and can be repatriated. 10 others need more time,” Mr. Hosen stated.

Officials said the patients could not give an exact version on how they crossed the border to reach different locations in Tripura. They were admitted in the hospital after security forces received confirmation of mental illness of the detained persons.

In October 2019, a 28-year-old woman was repatriated to Bangladesh after treatment at the same facility.