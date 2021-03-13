Two Bangladeshis treated at a mental health facility repatriated

Two Bangladeshi nationals who were treated at a psychiatric facility here were repatriated on Friday. The Indian High Commission at Dhaka and Bangladesh Assistant High Commission here earlier completed the formalities to facilitate their return.
Samir Kumar Majumder and Saeshtara Begum received treatment for schizophrenia at the government-run Modern Psychiatric Hospital. Samir was admitted to the hospital in 2014 and Saeshtara in 2008.
Indian and Bangladesh officials were present at the send-off. Family members received the repatriated Bangladeshis at the border.
Mohammad Jobayed Hosen, Assistant High Commissioner for Bangladesh, stated that another 22 Bangladeshi men and women who entered India at different points of time were getting treatment at the Modern Psychiatric Hospital.
“Doctors told us that 12 of them have recovered and can be repatriated. 10 others need more time,” Mr. Hosen stated.
Officials said the patients could not give an exact version on how they crossed the border to reach different locations in Tripura. They were admitted in the hospital after security forces received confirmation of mental illness of the detained persons.
In October 2019, a 28-year-old woman was repatriated to Bangladesh after treatment at the same facility.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath