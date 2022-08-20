Two Bangladeshis get five years imprisonment for illegally entering India

The two persons, identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh, were also fined ₹10,000 each for illegally entering India

PTI Dhubri, Assam
August 20, 2022 12:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Two Bangladeshis were given five years imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 each for illegally entering India. A file photo of BSF jawans seen patrolling along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Abhisek Saha

A court in Assam has sentenced two Bangladeshis to five years of imprisonment each for illegally entering India last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District and Sessions Judge on Friday also asked the two persons, identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh, to pay a fine of ₹10,000 each.

Hai hails from Kurigram district, while Ghosh is from Jamalpur district of Bangladesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
illegal immigrants

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app