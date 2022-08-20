Two Bangladeshis get five years imprisonment for illegally entering India
The two persons, identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh, were also fined ₹10,000 each for illegally entering India
A court in Assam has sentenced two Bangladeshis to five years of imprisonment each for illegally entering India last year.
The District and Sessions Judge on Friday also asked the two persons, identified as Abdul Hai and Niranjan Ghosh, to pay a fine of ₹10,000 each.
Hai hails from Kurigram district, while Ghosh is from Jamalpur district of Bangladesh.
