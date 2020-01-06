Two Bangladeshi nationals, three others, arrested for anti-CAA violence in Seemapuri, sent to judicial custody

A Delhi court on January 6 remanded five persons, including two Bangladeshi nationals, arrested for allegedly causing violence during an anti-CAA protest recently at Seempuri in North East Delhi, in judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mona Tardi Kerketta sent the five to prison for two weeks under judicial custody after the Crime Branch sleuths produced them before the court.

The accused, remanded to judicial custody, include Ghaziabad resident Mohammad Shoiab (19), Pilibhit resident Mohammad Amir (24), Seemapuri resident Yusuf (40), besides the two Bangladeshi nationals Mohammad Azad and Mohammad Subhan,

The court sent them to judicial custody as the police did not seek their remand for custodial interrogation.

Apart from the five arrested, two juveniles too were detained and sent to the Juvenile Justice Board, a police officer said.

In the case, the police had earlier arrested 11 persons, who are currently in the judicial custody.