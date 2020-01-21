Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Mumbai for illegal stay

Two Bangladeshis were arrested from suburban Andheri on Monday for staying illegally in India, a senior police officer said.

The duo, Akbar Usen Rehmatullah Hussain Sheikh (20) and Zohurul Islam Gulab Rehman Hussain (21), had been staying in Andheri (east) since the last two years after entering India illegally, said DCP, Zone 10, Ankit Goyal.