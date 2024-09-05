Two Bangladeshi nationals held for illegally trying to enter India

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested along the Indo-Nepal border area for allegedly trying to cross over to India without visa papers, a senior official said on Thursday (September 5, 2024).

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Commandant Sankar Singh said the two identified as Ahmed Rubel and Mohammad Khukan were arrested while trying to cross into India from Nepal through the Bargadwa border outpost on Wednesday evening.

The two were handed over to the local police for further interrogation.