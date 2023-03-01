HamberMenu
Two Australian universities to set up campuses in Gujarat's GIFT City: Dharmendra Pradhan

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit India.

March 01, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Education Minister Jason Clare, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets Australian Education Minister Jason Clare, in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two Australian universities — Wollongong and Deakin — will soon establish campuses in Gujarat's 'GIFT CITY', Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Wednesday.

The two varsities will sign an agreement on setting up their campuses next week during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's maiden visit to India.

Mr. Pradhan made the announcement during an event at Delhi University's Venkateshwara College, which hosted Australian Education Minister Jason Clare, who is on a four-day visit to the country.

"Two Australian universities will be establishing campuses in the GIFT CITY in Gujarat. We want to partner with Australia with accessibility, affordability and quality of education for youngsters," he said.

The two universities are Deakin University and Wollongong University.

The Australian minister also announced that noted former cricketer Adam Gilchrist, the global brand ambassador of Wollongong University, will help in setting up the university campus in India.

Talking about the ties between the two countries, Mr. Pradhan said both the countries share some common things.

"India and Australia share some common things. Both aspirations are similar though the sizes of both countries are different; the strategy roadmap and aspirations are similar. I observe closely the development of Australia from the last 50 years," the minister said.

"One of the key strategies of Australia is education, knowledge and skill development and vocational training. India, being a young nation, we want to collaborate with Australia," the minister added.

