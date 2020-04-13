Two assailants kill policeman in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

Two assailants, including an undertrial recently freed on parole in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, killed one policeman and injured another in the Chenab Valley’s Kishtwar district on Monday. Weapons were also stolen, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the two assailants attacked the two Special Police Officers (SPOs), Basit Iqbal and Vishal, near the post set up at Tander Dachin, around 60 km away from Kishtwar town, with axes and injured them seriously at around 1.30 p.m on Monday.

“SPO Iqbal succumbed to his injuries. The other officer is seriously injured. Both the assailants have been identified and a search is on under the supervision of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar. The suspected terrorists also took away two weapons from the SPOs,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said the duo was on patrol duty at the time of the attack. According to police sources, one of the attackers has a FIR (FIR No. 06/2018 under Section 363 and 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code) filed against him and was granted bail a few weeks back.

The police said they were investigating the motive behind the attack.