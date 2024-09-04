GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two articles published by The Hindu and thehindu.com win Laadli awards

In all, 74 pan-India awardees were honoured for their gender-sensitive media reports

Published - September 04, 2024 11:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Laadli Media Awards are dedicated to promoting gender sensitivity in the media

The Laadli Media Awards are dedicated to promoting gender sensitivity in the media | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two articles published by The Hindu and thehindu.com have won accolades at the 14th Laadli Media & Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity 2024 (Regional) announced on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Senior Assistant Editor Maitri Porecha’s story “Talking Therapy: Asha Workers Offer Hope in Rural Madhya Pradesh” bagged the award under ‘print/feature/English (northern region)‘ category. The feature highlights a community model where the State government, a non‐profit and Accredited Social Health Activists (Asha) collaborate to capture the impact of doorstep counselling. It showcases the latter’s struggle to navigate rural areas on two‐wheelers even while being poorly paid.

Saumya Kalia’s story, “Part 2: A ‘Silent’ Burden: Who Cares for Women Living with Diabetes?”, was published on thehindu.com. It got the award under the ‘web/feature/English (northern region)‘ category. The feature highlights the significant issue of many women not undergoing tests or receiving proper care.

In all, 74 pan-India awardees were honoured for their gender-sensitive media reports. “The Laadli Media Awards for Gender Sensitivity are unique in the world, being the only awards exclusively dedicated to promoting gender sensitivity in the media,” said a release.

