National

Two arrested for assaulting migrants in Nagaland

SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT

The police in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur on April 18 arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting migrant workers and making videos on such incidents at different places of the town under COVID-19 lockdown.

The Dimapur police said their attention was drawn to the videos that went viral on social media, attracting criticism across the State and elsewhere in the northeast. A case was registered at a police station on the outskirts of the town.

The Naga Students’ Federation condemned the assaults. It asked the authorities concerned to take strict action against the perpetrators. “It is truly unfortunate that incidents like these have come to the forefront during this difficult hour of the entire human race coming together and fighting the deadly COVID-19,” the federation said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 3:19:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/two-arrested-for-assaulting-migrants-in-nagaland/article31378542.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY