Two arrested for assaulting migrants in Nagaland

The police in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur on April 18 arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting migrant workers and making videos on such incidents at different places of the town under COVID-19 lockdown.
The Dimapur police said their attention was drawn to the videos that went viral on social media, attracting criticism across the State and elsewhere in the northeast. A case was registered at a police station on the outskirts of the town.
The Naga Students’ Federation condemned the assaults. It asked the authorities concerned to take strict action against the perpetrators. “It is truly unfortunate that incidents like these have come to the forefront during this difficult hour of the entire human race coming together and fighting the deadly COVID-19,” the federation said in a statement.
