Two Army personnel killed in tank barrel burst

File photo of a T-90 tank used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two Army personnel were killed after the barrel of a T-90 tank burst during the annual firing exercise at Babina Field Firing Ranges.

“During the annual firing at Babina Field Firing Ranges on October 06, a tank barrel burst took place. The crew was provided immediate medical aid and evacuated to Military Hospital Babina,” the Army said in a statement.

“The Commander and the Gunner unfortunately succumbed to burn injuries. The Driver is out of danger and under treatment.”

The tank was manned by a crew of three personnel. The incident is under further investigation, the statement added.