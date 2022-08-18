Two Al-Qaeda terror suspects arrested in West Bengal

Image for representational purpose only.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West Bengal Police has arrested two suspected members of the Al Qaeda in the Indian-Subcontinent (AQIS) from North 24 Parganas district, a senior officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the special task force of the State police conducted a raid on August 17 night in Kharibari area under the Shasan Police Station limits and arrested the two for their alleged involvement with the terror outfit, he said.

Also read: Al-Qaeda in Indian subcontinent threatens to attack India after Prophet controversy

One of them has been identified as a resident of Gangarampur in Dakshin Dinajpur district, while the other hailed from Arambagh in Hooghly, the senior police officer said, adding that several documents were seized from their possession during the raid.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both have been arrested because of their involvement with the AQIS. Documents containing highly radicalised thoughts, indicative of waging war against India, have been seized from their possession. A specific case is being initiated against them," he said.

After interrogating the two, the police came to know that at least 17 other members of the AQIS are active in this region, he said.

The arrested duo will be produced before a local court today, the officer added.