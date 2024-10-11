ADVERTISEMENT

Two Agniveers killed as shell explodes during firing practice in Nashik

Published - October 11, 2024 04:49 pm IST - Nashik

Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh (20) and Saifat Shit (21) were killed in the blast, he said.

PTI

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday (October 11, 2024).

The incident occurred at the Artillery Centre in the Nashik Road area on Thursday (October 10, 2024) afternoon, an official said.

A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead, the official said.

Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp police, and further investigations are on, he said.

