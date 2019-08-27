‘Two agents collected money from FIPB applicants’

Investigating agencies claim to have identified two persons who interacted with the parties applying for FIPB approvals, including in the case of INX Media, and collected money in lieu of alleged favours.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in its custody, is focusing its probe on several FIPB clearances given during his tenure. The Enforcement Directorate has also been looking into the money laundering aspect of the approvals.

Shell companies

Both the agencies have alleged that kickbacks were taken through shell companies, which invested money in immovable and movable properties in India and abroad. They have so far zeroed in on more than a dozen “benami” bank accounts overseas.

As part of the money laundering probe, the ED also alleges to have identified two “agents,” who acted as go-betweens for those who sought the FIPB approvals that are under scrutiny.

Assets attached

Based on its findings, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the ED has attached assets worth ₹54 crore in India, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The CBI had earlier approached the government seeking sanction to prosecute Mr. Chidambaram and six senior public servants, including IAS officials, in connection with the case. The permission was granted in the case of Mr. Chidambaram earlier this year, while it is awaited in the matter of others.

The agencies have recorded the statement of officials who were part of the process to clear INX Media’s request for allowing foreign investments. It is claimed that despite an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, in 26% down-streaming of funds to INX News, the permission was granted.

While the company had been allowed to receive just ₹4.62 crore, it raised ₹305 crore by sale of its shares at a premium of ₹800 per unit, the agencies allege.