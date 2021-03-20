Two additional judges for Chhattisgarh HC

New Delhi

20 March 2021 06:01 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed two additional judges to the Chhattisgarh High Court.

A Law Ministry notification said Narendra Kumar Vyas and Naresh Kumar Chandravanshi have been appointed Additional Judges of the Chhattisgarh High Court by the President in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution Of India.

Mr. Vyas has over 23 years of experience and specialised in matters of law and industrial disputes.

Mr. Chandravanshi has been elevated from the judicial service as he had served as Additional District and Sessions Judge and Additional Registrar in the High Court before his current posting as the principal secretary in the Law and Legislative Affairs department of the Chhattisgarh government.