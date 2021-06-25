Twitter briefly denies access to Ravi Shankar Prasad's account, gross violation, says Minister

Twitter denied access to Mr. Prasad’s account for nearly 1 hour on alleged violation of U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed, on Friday, that Twitter denied access to his account for about an hour.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Prasad said “Twitter’s actions were in gross violation of Rule 4(8) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 where they failed to provide me any prior notice before denying me access to my own account.

“It is apparent that my statements calling out the high handedness and arbitrary actions of Twitter, particularly sharing the clips of my interviews to TV channels and its powerful impact, have clearly ruffled its feathers.

“Further, it is now apparent as to why Twitter is refusing to comply with the Intermediary Guidelines because if Twitter does comply, it would be unable to arbitrarily deny access to an individual’s account which does not suit their agenda.

“Furthermore, in the past several years, no television channel or any anchor has made any complaints about copyright infringements with regard to these news clips of my interviews shared on social media.”

Mr. Prasad also tweeted “Twitter’s actions indicate that they are not the harbinger of free speech that they claim to be but are only interested in running their own agenda, with the threat that if you do not tow the line they draw, they will arbitrarily remove you from their platform.”

Earlier, Twitter allegedly denied access to Mr. Prasad’s account for nearly an hour claiming it violated of U.S. Digital Millennium Copyright Act.