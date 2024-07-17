ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve Naxals killed in gunfight with police in Maharashtra

Updated - July 17, 2024 09:54 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Mumbai

The operation involved seven units of C60 cammandoes, targeting a Naxal camp near Wandoli village, close to Maharashtra’s border with Chhattisgarh.

Abhinay Deshpande

Google Maps identifies Wandoli village in Maharashtra, near the border with Chhattisgarh.

Twelve Naxalites, including women, from the Tipagad and Chandgaon Kasansur Dalams were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Wednesday, police said.

The operation, launched at around 10 a.m., continued past sunset, and involved seven units of C60 cammandoes, targeting a Maoist camp near Wandoli Village, close to the Chhattisgarh border. The operation was based on credible intelligence indicating the presence of 12-15 Naxals, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal told The Hindu.

“The bodies of 12 Maoists have been recovered,” he said.

The officer said that the one of the deceased Maoists has been identified as D.V.C.M. Laxman Atram, also known as Vishal Atram, who oversaw the Tipagad Dalam. He was responsible for north Gadchiroli division.

“During the exchange of fire, one PSI of a C60 unit and one jawan sustained bullet injuries. Both are out of danger and have been evacuated to Nagpur for further medical treatment,” he said.

Among the recovered items were seven automatic weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one carbine, and one SLR. The remaining Maoists, who were killed in the exchange of fire, are being identified.

Deputy Chief Minister and Gadchiroli Guardian Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a cash reward of ₹51 lakh for the C60 commandoes and district police.

