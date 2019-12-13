T.V. Somanathan appointed Expenditure Secretary, Ravi Mittal is Information and Broadcasting Secretary

Senior IAS officer TV Somanathan was on Friday appointed Expenditure Secretary, the post lying vacant since October, as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Mr. Somanathan, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is at present serving in his cadre State Tamil Nadu. He has been appointed as the Expenditure Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Former Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu was in October appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another appointment, Ravi Mittal has been named Information and Broadcasting Secretary in place of Amit Khare.

Mr. Mittal, a 1986-batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, is at present Special Secretary, the Department of Financial Services.

Mr. Khare will now serve as Secretary, the Department of Higher Education, in place of R. Subrahmanyam who has been appointed as Secretary, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment.