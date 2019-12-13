National

T.V. Somanathan appointed Expenditure Secretary, Ravi Mittal is Information and Broadcasting Secretary

Amit Khare will now serve as Secretary, the Department of Higher Education. File

Amit Khare will now serve as Secretary, the Department of Higher Education. File   | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

more-in

Somanathan replaces Girish Chandra Murmu as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre

Senior IAS officer TV Somanathan was on Friday appointed Expenditure Secretary, the post lying vacant since October, as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Mr. Somanathan, a 1987-batch IAS officer, is at present serving in his cadre State Tamil Nadu. He has been appointed as the Expenditure Secretary, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Former Expenditure Secretary Girish Chandra Murmu was in October appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In another appointment, Ravi Mittal has been named Information and Broadcasting Secretary in place of Amit Khare.

Mr. Mittal, a 1986-batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, is at present Special Secretary, the Department of Financial Services.

Mr. Khare will now serve as Secretary, the Department of Higher Education, in place of R. Subrahmanyam who has been appointed as Secretary, the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 4:31:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tv-somanathan-appointed-expenditure-secretary-ravi-mittal-is-information-and-broadcasting-secretary/article30297320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY