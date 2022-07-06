TV anchor Rohit Ranjan granted bail

Anuj Kumar July 06, 2022 09:10 IST

The police had a non-bailable warrant against him in connection with an alleged doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

After around 12 hours of questioning, the Gautam Buddha Nagar Police released TV anchor Rohit Ranjan on bail, late on Tuesday night. An official release said that a police team brought Mr. Ranjan from his Ghaziabad residence to Noida in connection with an FIR filed in Sector 20 police station under section 505(2). This was Noida Police’s first official statement after Mr. Ranjan was whisked away by Noida police from his Ghaziabad residence on Tuesday morning, leaving the Chhattisgarh police stranded. The Raipur Police had a non-bailable warrant against Mr. Ranjan in connection with an alleged doctored video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that was telecast. “After interrogation, Mr. Ranjan was arrested on the basis of evidence. As it was a bailable offence, he was released on bail. Further investigation is underway,” the release said. However, local sources said Mr. Ranjan didn’t return home and the next move of Chhatisgarh Police will be closely watched.



