TUs demand restoration of OPS, steps to curb price rise, unemployment

November 28, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Central trade unions on Monday urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and measures to check price rise and unemployment.

Almost all Central Trade Unions CTUs) except the RSS-supported Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) boycotted the pre-budget discussions with Ms. Sitharaman here, demanding a physical rather than a virtual meeting be held and more time to present their suggestions.

The BMS demanded social security for all workers. It urged Ms. Sitharaman to ensure the Budget is directed towards the betterment of the lower strata of the society.

“It comprises unorganised sector, agricultural sector, BPL, lower middle class, village industries, micro and small industries, marginalised sectors, women and youth,” BMS wrote in the memorandum submitted by its general secretary Ravindra Himte.

“Regularise the entire contract/outsourced/off-role/casual workers and fixed term employees /workers who completed at least five years of service in their respective industry/establishment. It needs to be done in a phased manner,” Mr. Himte said.

Other CTUs said in their representation that the Centre’s policies of privatisation, National Monetisation Pipeline, New Education Policy, Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 etc. are bound to increase prices of the services they offer. “Forcing coal consumers to buy Adani coal, even at higher prices, is the height of crony capitalism. Scrap all these policies,” they demanded and added that minimum pension must be increased and OPS must be restored.

The added that the issue of unemployment is assuming alarming proportions. “But it is being used as an opportunity by the establishments under the government as well as the government itself. Keeping posts vacant, employing workers under contract, fixed term employment, or doing away with their services altogether, is becoming a new normal,” they said.

Later in the day, the Finance Minister concluded the consultations for Union Budget 2023-24 with a parley with leading economists. More than 110 invitees, representing seven stakeholder groups, participated in the meetings held over the past week, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said suggestions received for the forthcoming Budget at these consultations included an urban employment guarantee programme, portable social benefits for children, coverage of unorganised workers under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, continuation of public capital spending, fiscal consolidation and lower customs duties along with rationalisation of income tax and schemes for improving domestic supply chains.

“The Finance Minister thanked the participants for sharing their valuable suggestions and assured that suggestions would be carefully considered while preparing the Budget 2023-24,” the Ministry said.