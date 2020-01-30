Turmoil likely in Gujarat on quota for women

With Other Backward Classes (OBCs) threatening to launch a statewide agitation, Gujarat is likely to see turmoil on the issue of reservation for women belonging to OBCs, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the government’s recruitment drive for police constables.

The State government is in the process of recruiting more than 8000 police constables in which 33% seats have been earmarked for women.

However, as per the recruitment rules framed by the authorities, in case the seats meant for upper castes or general category women remain vacant for lack of adequate candidates, then the same will be filled with general category men, causing major heartburn for other categories like OBCs, STs and SCs.

The OBCs, STs and SCs have demanded that those seats should go to women from reserved categories and not to the men candidates of general category. More than 100 women candidates from OBCs and ST, SC communities have been staging a sit-in for over a month in Gandhinagar.