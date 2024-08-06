Turmoil in Bangladesh delays Agartala-Akhaura line connectivity project further 

The turmoil in Bangladesh has put inter-country rail connectivity along the crucial Agartala-Akhaura link, which connects Tripura to Kolkata cutting across the heart of Bangladesh, in a lurch.

Talks for the long-pending link, which date back to 1974, were revived earlier this year, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated their pet project.

Indian Railway officials said that of the 12.24 km dual gauge rail line, work on the 5.46 km line, which originates in Tripura’s Agartala and leads to the Nischintapur station which onwards leads to the Bangladesh border entering into Akhaura, had been completed.

“The Commissioner of Railway Safety has inspected the works along the newly constructed line and has made some observations. After working on those, the line will get ready from the Indian side for commissioning. The commissioning of the line has not yet happened,” Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson Sabyasachi De told The Hindu.

“Another 6.78 km lie on the Bangladeshi side, and Bangladesh railway officials are responsible for carrying out work on their side across the border. With political turmoil, the connectivity project will get delayed furthermore. The whole seat of power has changed, so for us right now when the rail connectivity between two countries gets established is a wait and watch situation,” Indian Railway officials said.

Cuts travel time

Currently the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata is 31 hours, and if the inter-country line cutting across Bangladesh is activated it will reduce the travel time between Agartala and Kolkata to 10 hours. It will cut the current commute distance from 1,581 km to 460 km when it gets operational. In May earlier this year, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha had said the link would get operational ‘very soon.’

In December last year, the estimated project cost of India side ranged up to ₹708.73 crore, while on Bangladesh side the cost ranged up to ₹392.52 crore. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has extended Bangladesh government the financial assistance to culminate work on the other side.

According to the official map of Bangladesh Railway, there is existing rail connectivity from Akhaura to Dhaka and onwards to Kolkata, via multiple routes. Owing to the volatile situation, Indian Railways has suspended train services along the existing routes connecting Dhaka to Kolkata that include Maitree Express, Bandhan Express and Mitali Express. All freight and cargo movement has also been suspended, with nearly 355 Indian wagons stuck on Bangladeshi side.