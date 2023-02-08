HamberMenu
Turkey earthquake | 10 Indians stuck in remote areas, but safe, says External Affairs Ministry

February 08, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
People carry a dead body from a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

People carry a dead body from a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Ten Indians are stuck in remote parts of earthquake-hit Turkey but they are safe while one citizen is missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma said the Indians in Turkey are relatively safe.

Analysis | A devastating quake in Turkey recalls the tragedies awaiting India 

He said the government is in touch with the family members of the Indian who is missing in Turkey.

India has already sent relief materials to Turkey in four military transport aircraft.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria due to the 7.3-magnitude earthquake has gone past 11,000.

