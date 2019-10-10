Turkey attack on Syria unilateral, says India

India on Thursday described Turkey’s military action in Syria as unilateral and asked Ankara to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria. The comment from the Ministry of External Affairs called upon Turkey to exercise restraint.

“We are deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in north-east Syria. Turkey’s actions can undermine stability in the region and the fight against terrorism. Its action also has the potential for causing humanitarian and civilian distress,” said the MEA in a press release.

Turkey on Wednesday launched the military campaign on Partiya Karkeren Kurdistane rebels in northern Syria as it considers the outfit a terrorist organisation.

“We call upon Turkey to exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We urge the peaceful settlement of all issues through dialogue and discussion”, said the MEA.